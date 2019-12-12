Advanced Search

December 12, 2019

Taiwan job-hunting

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 December 12, 2019 | Print Edition

About 86.2 percent of respondents in a recent survey in Taiwan wanted to change jobs in the next two months, the highest in the past 12 years. About 59 percent of 1,318 respondents in the survey, conducted by the job-hunting website yes123.com.tw, said they have already started to submit their resumes. The top reason for changing jobs was low pay, followed by a lack of promotion or transfer opportunities as well as discontent with their work. The industry that has the most employees wanting to change jobs was catering and tourism, followed by the IT industry.

