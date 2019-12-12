The story appears on
Page A6
December 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Taiwan job-hunting
About 86.2 percent of respondents in a recent survey in Taiwan wanted to change jobs in the next two months, the highest in the past 12 years. About 59 percent of 1,318 respondents in the survey, conducted by the job-hunting website yes123.com.tw, said they have already started to submit their resumes. The top reason for changing jobs was low pay, followed by a lack of promotion or transfer opportunities as well as discontent with their work. The industry that has the most employees wanting to change jobs was catering and tourism, followed by the IT industry.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.