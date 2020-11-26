The story appears on
Page A3
November 26, 2020
Free for subscribers
Taiwan spy jailed
CHINA sentenced a Taiwanese to four years in jail for spying, officials said yesterday.
The retired Taiwan professor Shih Cheng-ping was found guilty by a court in Anhui Province on Tuesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said at a press briefing.
Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said Shih had been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, a year after China first said it was investigating Shih on national security grounds.
China had “fully safeguarded” Shih’s rights during the hearing, she said.
It comes a month after Shih, a former chief economist for Chinese conglomerate Huaxia Group, made a televised confession.
