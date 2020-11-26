Advanced Search

November 26, 2020

Taiwan spy jailed

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 26, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA sentenced a Taiwanese to four years in jail for spying, officials said yesterday.

The retired Taiwan professor Shih Cheng-ping was found guilty by a court in Anhui Province on Tuesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said at a press briefing.

Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said Shih had been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, a year after China first said it was investigating Shih on national security grounds.

China had “fully safeguarded” Shih’s rights during the hearing, she said.

It comes a month after Shih, a former chief economist for Chinese conglomerate Huaxia Group, made a televised confession.

