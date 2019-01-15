Taiwan sub project risks good relations

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday expressed stern opposition to participation by the United States and other countries in Taiwan’s submarine production project.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks when responding to media reports that the US has permitted some of its military enterprises to export technology to help Taiwan build submarines.

Businesses from the US, Europe, Japan and India have reportedly demonstrated interest in taking part in the project.

China’s firm opposition to any countries’ arms sales to and military relations with Taiwan in any form is consistent and clear-cut, Hua stressed.

“We urge the United States and other relevant countries to fully understand how sensitive and harmful this matter is,” Hua added.

She urged these countries to adhere to the one-China principle and not to allow their enterprises to take part in Taiwan’s submarine manufacture project in any form.

They must stop any form of military ties with Taiwan.

They must also deal with Taiwan-related issues properly and cautiously to avoid severely jeopardizing relations with China, as well as the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, she said.