Taiwan urged to accept murder suspect

HONG Kong government said on Sunday that it hopes Taiwan will receive the suspect of a homicide case who had surrendered and offer all necessary assistance within its legal limits.

The government has relayed the surrender decision of Chan Tong-kai, suspected of killing his girlfriend in Taiwan in 2018, to Taiwan authorities without delay, and conveyed that due to Chan’s request, the authority of Hong Kong would assist Chan in relevant arrangement and provide the necessary and legally feasible assistance to Taiwan in this matter, the HKSAR government said in a statement.

The HKSAR government hopes that Taiwan authorities “will take positive step to receive a self-surrendered person wanted by them in a pragmatic manner. We will offer all necessary assistance within the legal limits of Hong Kong,” said the statement.

Chan was sentenced to imprisonment for 29 months in Hong Kong in April 2019 for offenses of money laundering. He is currently serving the sentence.

The HKSAR government announced that Chan had sent a letter to HKSAR chief executive expressing his decision to surrender himself to Taiwan.