Taiwan zoo welcomes panda cub

Home » Nation

GIANT panda Yuan Yuan has given birth to a second female cub in Taiwan after being artificially inseminated, Taipei Zoo announced yesterday.

The unnamed cub, weighing 186 grams, was born on Sunday after a five-hour labor, the zoo said.

The newborn cub is in good condition but suffered a minor injury on her back, possibly by her mother, when she tried to grasp and cuddle with her, Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao said at a press conference.

The cub has been fed with the milk taken from Yuan Yuan by zookeepers, since the mother panda had failed to feed her for five hours since the birth, Tsao said.

“She drank a total of 18ml of milk four times by Monday morning,” he said.

Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan, the panda pair who arrived in Taipei as a goodwill gift from the Chinese mainland in December 2008, had their first cub Yuan Zai, a female, on July 6, 2013.

It was the first giant panda born in Taiwan.

The pair has been top attractions since arriving Taiwan. “Tuanyuan,” a combination of the Chinese characters of the pandas’ names, means “reunion” or “unity.”

The Taipei Zoo extended gratitude to the mainland experts for providing expertise online, Tsao said.

“They could not be at the scene due to epidemic control policies, but closely communicated with us online and provided valuable help,” he said.