Taking to the road
More Chinese people are traveling during holidays compared with 10 years ago, according to official statistics and academic reports.
Both the numbers of domestic and outbound tourists have seen a steady increase from 2008 to 2018, with the number of domestic journeys rocketing from merely 1.71 billion in 2008 to a stunning 5.54 billion in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said. During the three-day tomb-sweeping day holiday that ended on April 7, the number of domestic tourists reached 112 million, a 10.9 percent increase year on year.
