Taking to the road

Home » Nation

More Chinese people are traveling during holidays compared with 10 years ago, according to official statistics and academic reports.

Both the numbers of domestic and outbound tourists have seen a steady increase from 2008 to 2018, with the number of domestic journeys rocketing from merely 1.71 billion in 2008 to a stunning 5.54 billion in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said. During the three-day tomb-sweeping day holiday that ended on April 7, the number of domestic tourists reached 112 million, a 10.9 percent increase year on year.