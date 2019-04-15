Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 15, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Taking to the road

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2019 | Print Edition

More Chinese people are traveling during holidays compared with 10 years ago, according to official statistics and academic reports.

Both the numbers of domestic and outbound tourists have seen a steady increase from 2008 to 2018, with the number of domestic journeys rocketing from merely 1.71 billion in 2008 to a stunning 5.54 billion in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said. During the three-day tomb-sweeping day holiday that ended on April 7, the number of domestic tourists reached 112 million, a 10.9 percent increase year on year.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿