Talk show makes science simple

In less than a year, scientist Yuan Lanfeng’s talk show on Bilibili and Douyin (or TikTok), two leading Chinese online video platforms, has attracted more than 150 million views.

Yuan, an associate researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China, uploads three episodes a week.

“Topics are sometimes hot issues, such as the black hole picture captured recently,” Yuan said.

The 41-year-old scientist has been dedicated to promoting popular science since 2015 when he accidentally received lots of attention after writing an article explaining quantum information on China’s micro-blogging site Weibo.

“The press wrote a lot about quantum information back then as China made an important breakthrough in that field, but they failed to explain clearly what quantum information really is,” he said.

“Science promotion work is usually trapped in a dilemma where insiders don’t know how to explain complex theories to the public and ordinary people lack channels to get the information.”

Yuan used humorous and vivid examples in his article to explain physics concepts, which soon went viral on Weibo.

The scientist now has nearly 2 million followers, compared with less than 8,000 in 2015.

About 18,000 science promotion activities involving 300 million participants were held during the National Science Day last year, up nearly 70 percent year on year, according to the China Association for Science and Technology.

Last month, more than 310 million people in the country participated in over 21,000 activities during this year’s National Science and Technology Week, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“I am particularly interested in different human organs,” said Zhou Zejin, a 7-year-old visitor to a science fair held in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province.

“I want to find out how they function in the body.”

To meet the growing need, science museums are opening across the country.

“We have built nearly 300 science and technology museums in China’s communities and schools over the past three years, each benefiting an estimated audience of 20,000,” said Shi Aisong, general manager of a Nanjing-based company in east China’s Jiangsu Province.