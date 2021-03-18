The story appears on
Page A7
March 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Task force to protect delta area
China’s Ministry of Public Security has established a leading group for high-quality development along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, setting out tasks including a severe crackdown on offenses in the region, the ministry said yesterday.
Apart from a 10-year fishing moratorium and a ban on illegal sand mining along the country’s longest river, public security organs will also take strong measures against crimes related to smuggling, attempts to threaten food security and damage to the ecological environment and wild animal and plant resources, according to the MPS.
Public security organs will reform the household registration system in the region, reducing or removing restrictions on registration of permanent residency in urban areas.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.