Taxing times in Taiwan as young protest

Thousands of Taiwan people, taking a page from France’s “yellow vest” movement, protested yesterday for the third time in a week to demand lower taxes and the fair handling of tax disputes.

Wearing yellow vests, they shouted slogans and sounded air horns outside the financial authorities’ office in Taipei and also waved banners calling Taiwan’s tax collection policies illegal.

“This is about our futures,” said Joanna Tai, a 23-year-old English-language graduate student who plans to teach.

“We look at wages in Hong Kong and China’s mainland, we want to know why there’s so much of a gap with Taiwan. Then a lot of my classmates want to start companies and be their own bosses but, because of taxes, a lot of small businesses have folded.”

Protesters said they had received tax bills sent in error or asking for too much tax. An appeal costs too much, they said, and tax collectors sometimes keep hounding them for taxes even after losing in court.

The Tax & Legal Reform League, an activist group, called the protest after marshaling about 20,000 people in an initial demonstration a week ago, and another 10,000 on Saturday.

“Their complaints are just that they’re not satisfied with the tax system,” a spokeswoman of the financial authority Tsai Meng-chu said, noting that Taiwan offers payment deferrals to low-income individuals.