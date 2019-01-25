Teacher’s ‘ghost shuffle’ drags kids off screens

Home » Nation

A SCHOOL principal in northern China has become an Internet sensation after a video clip of him leading students with his dance moves went viral on social media.

Zhang Pengfei, principal of the Xiguan Primary School in Linyi, Shanxi Province, wanted to get his students interested in exercise instead of “being glued to various electronic devices.”

Inspired by line dancing, Zhang decided to change boring exercise routines, a short workout that is a requirement at Chinese schools, into a dance to get students more active.

He learned the “ghost shuffle,” which incorporates contemporary jazz steps with heel, toe and arm movements, before leading his students.

In the video, Zhang, teachers and students can be seen dancing in perfect sync.

One online comment was: “So cooooool! I want such a headmaster.” Another added: “This must be the best way to combine sport with fun.”

The video not only became a hit in China, it also spread overseas, attracting millions of viewers. Many expressed an interest in the dance and gave a thumbs-up to Zhang.

One comment from the US was: “I think it’s a great idea. Physical education in a modern sort of way, something the kids love and want to do. Why not?”

Another said: “Don’t see one single obese child in the video. This is what we should do in this country with our schoolchildren. There is not one bad dancer in the group!”

A UK comment was: “That’s fantastic, all getting exercise with a smile on their face. Bet that headmaster is very popular with his studens.”