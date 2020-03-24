Tencent’s app tracks the health of students

Home » Nation

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has rolled out a new tracking app aimed at students who are preparing to return to school, the latest weapon in the country’s novel coronavirus arsenal as the outbreak shows signs of easing.

Fuxuema (“school resumption code”) allows students to fill out their daily temperatures and obtain a color-based QR code on their mobile phones that would show their health status.

Embedded in Tencent’s popular messaging app WeChat, the mini-app is similar to health code systems launched last month by Tencent and rival Alibaba’s Alipay which Chinese residents across the country now have to use to travel within and out of cities.

Schools have been shut since the end of January but some provinces such as Qinghai and Guizhou started to set reopening dates in early March as the number of new locally transmitted cases in the country fell.

But schools in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have yet to say when they will ask students to return.

Color-coded

Tencent said Fuxuema would allow teachers and relevant education departments to track the health status of their students and parents would be allow to apply for the color-based codes for their child.

“When schools reopen, no matter whether it’s primary schools, middle schools or universities, they can put up a school access barcode at the gate, and let parents and outsiders scan via WeChat to enter school without hassle ... (and) further manage people who enter school,” Tencent said.

China’s mainland yesterday reported a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases, reversing four straight days of increases, as Beijing ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.

Some social media users praised Tencent’s new code, saying it would be useful in efforts to combat the virus, but others lamented that it would just introduce another layer of inconvenience. “How many different codes do we have now? This is the prelude to human beings being hijacked by machines,” said one post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.