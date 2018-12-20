Texting program can help smokers quit

Home » Nation

A STUDY by Chinese researchers has shown that texting on a mobile phone can enable smokers to give up the habit.

The research, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, showed that 6.5 percent of smokers who received a 12-week-long mobile phone-based intervention quit.

The researchers from the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University said the intervention could have greater reach and higher feasibility than in-person treatments. It has great potential to improve health of the general population and should be considered for large-scale use in China, according to the study.

They conducted a randomized controlled trial across China from August 2016 to May 2017, recruiting a total of 1,369 adult smokers. Participants were randomly assigned to a 12-week intervention consisting of either high-frequency or low-frequency messaging, or to a control group that received text messages unrelated to quitting.

The text messages were aimed at improving self-efficacy and behavioral capability for quitting, according to the study.

Twelve weeks later, 6.5 percent in the high-frequency group were considered continuous smoking abstinence, while 6 percent in the low-frequency group quit smoking. In the control group, 1.9 percent stopped smoking.

China has the highest global prevalence of cigarette smokers, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total cigarette consumption in the world.