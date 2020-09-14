‘The Eight Hundred’ hit to be extended

Home » Nation

Chinese war drama film “The Eight Hundred,” which has grossed over 2.5 billion yuan (US$365 million) in China to date, is set to extend its box office run by one month until October 21.

This means the top-grossing title of the summer movie season will join the competition in the upcoming National Day holiday, during which major films like Chinese comedy feature “My People, My Homeland” and the long-awaited animated film “Legend of Deification” will be released.

“The Eight Hundred” — the story of the defense of the Sihang Warehouse in the Battle of Shanghai during the War Against Japanese Aggression — continued to smash records at the box office since its release on August 21, about one month after theaters reopened in the world’s second-biggest box-office market following months of closure due to COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, “The Eight Hundred” had raked in about 2.57 billion yuan in China, according to data compiled by Maoyan, a movie-ticketing and film data platform.

The seven-day National Day holiday last year proved a lucrative season, contributing 5 billion yuan to China’s yearly box office of over 64 billion yuan.

Similar to the 2019 blockbuster “My People, My Country” that also debuted around National Day, October 1, the upcoming “My People, My Homeland” adopts a storytelling technique of collective creation — one film contains multiple stories by different directors.

Comprised of five stories, “My People, My Homeland” has one of the best known Chinese filmmakers, Zhang Yimou, as the executive producer, and Ning Hao as the general director.

“Legend of Deification” tells the story of Jiang Ziya, a mythological figure.