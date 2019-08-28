The ‘Golden Week’ gets even golder

Home » Nation

Chinese citizens will make about 800 million trips to destinations at home and abroad during the upcoming National Day holiday, according to a report from China’s largest online travel agency, Ctrip.

Ctrip users have booked trips to 90 countries and regions through the online platform for the weeklong holiday in early October, said the report.

Chinese made 726 million domestic trips during last year’s National Day holiday, up 9.43 percent year on year.

Based on growth rates over the past three years, about 800 million trips may be made during the upcoming holiday, said Peng Liang of Ctrip’s tourist data research center.

Domestic tours will continue to boom this year as Chinese people are more willing to travel locally to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Peng said.