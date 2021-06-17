The demands of extravehicular activity

Home » Nation

LIU Boming, one of the three astronauts of the Shenzhou-12 mission, is fully prepared for any challenges in his upcoming second spaceflight.

The Shenzhou-12 mission is more complex and difficult, with the extravehicular time significantly increased, Liu said yesterday. “Having professional ground support and close cooperation between crew members, we are fully confident that we can meet any challenges.

“We have carried out strict, systematic and comprehensive training, and each extravehicular activity can be completed well, especially under the protection of the new-generation extravehicular spacesuit,” he added.

During the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008, Liu helped his teammate Zhai Zhigang perform a landmark 20-minute spacewalk.

The spacewalk is a tough task. When Zhai prepared to step out of the orbital module to walk into space, the module’s hatch would not open no matter how hard he tried.

Liu passed the tools to his teammate and helped him adjust his legs. Through their close and calm cooperation, the module’s hatch was finally opened.

After Zhai exited the spaceship, Liu handed the national flag to Zhai. The historical moment, during which Zhai waved the flag through the darkness of space and said hello to the people of China and the world, will be remembered forever.

It was the first time Liu explored space. He was amazed by the beauty of Earth, the smallness of an individual, and the greatness of humanity.

Liu was born in Yi’an County, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, in September 1966. He joined the People’s Liberation Army in 1985.