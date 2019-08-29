The summer her smile came back

Home » Nation

Hu Wen, the mother of “Zhao Lu,” saw her daughter’s long-lost smile this summer.

“After visiting the stables and taking photos with the horses, the moment my daughter got on the pony, she suddenly smiled,” Hu Wen said.

Since the opening of the 2019 national youth sports summer camp on August 20, Zhao Lu and 29 other autistic children, known as “children of the stars,” have experienced equestrian sports in close contact with horses, in a form of treatment known as hippotherapy.

“Hippotherapy began to rise in Europe and America in the mid-20th century. It plays an important role in the rehabilitation of children with autism,” explained An Likun, head of department at the Yinchuan rehabilitation center for the disabled.

An said hippotherapy helps patients to recover physically and mentally by using the horse’s rhythm.

“Exercise promotes sensory development and is important to the recovery of autistic children,” said An.