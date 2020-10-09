Then and now: the evolution of Chinese architecture

Home » Nation

Shanghai Daily discussed the trend of using ancient Chinese architectural elements in contemporary building with Gu Jun, an experienced bricklayer and technical director of ancient Chinese architecture at Shanghai Landscape Architecture Construction Co.

Q: How does ancient Chinese architecture used today differ from its origins?

A: The aesthetic effects of ancient Chinese architecture remain, with new materials and techniques giving it a new life. For example, modern reinforced concrete can be used to make an ancient wooden Chinese structure last longer and to enable architects to design larger buildings. The iconic flying horns on the hipped roofs in ancient Chinese architecture used to be shaped with bricks and whitewashed with mortar, but they easily cracked over a long period of time. Now the bricks can be replaced by reinforced concrete, and adding a thin iron piece to the whitewashing layer enhances the structural performance of the horns.

Also, doors and windows in the ancient style can be made with new materials that better insulate the house from the cold. Other aspects of ancient Chinese construction have to be changed to meet modern architectural standards and regulations.

Q: Are modern-day artisans who use ancient Chinese architectural features different from their predecessors?

A: In ancient times, all construction work was done by hand, but today’s artisans have to learn how to apply new materials and building methods to their work, such as copper tiles, concrete, 3D printing and 3D modeling. But the passion they bring to their work may not have changed over the centuries.

Q: What are you doing to ensure that these ancient concepts aren’t lost in the future?

A: Ancient Chinese architecture is a core brand of our company, and we have laid great emphasis on job training for young artisans through workshops and on-site experience. Many of our projects are actually run by a new generation of project managers.

Q: How is ancient Chinese architecture received overseas?

A: Ancient architecture has become a symbol of China in foreign countries. Foreigners are very interested to learn how Chinese artisans turn plain cement, bricks, tiles and wood into extremely enjoyable architectural creations. Our company has been involved in a number of ancient Chinese architectural projects in foreign countries. For 15 years, we have worked on projects at Pairi Daiza, a privately owned zoo and botanical garden in the Belgian municipality of Brugelette. Our foreign partners endorse the techniques of ancient Chinese architecture and have shown an affection toward traditional Chinese culture. At Pairi Daiza, we applied techniques of ancient Chinese architecture in building an artificial cave for the panda garden. We used clay to shape the interior of the cave and manually whitewashed the surface of the mold with a special mortar. In building a restaurant at the site, we aligned a wooden structure to local standards of fire safety and energy efficiency by using fireproof paint, adding insulation to the walls and installing double-glazed windows.