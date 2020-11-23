Thousands march in Taipei against DPP policies

Home » Nation

MORE than 50,000 Taiwan residents went on street yesterday afternoon to protest against controversial policies of the Democratic Progressive Party authority.

About 50 non-governmental organizations and political parties participated in the protest, according to the event’s organizer.

People gathered at around 1pm yesterday in the square in front of Taiwan leader’s office and marched toward the building of the DPP headquarters. The protest ended at around 4:30pm.

A large number of participants wore black T-shirt and carried black balloons, protesting against the DPP authority’s decision to import US pork containing ractopamine, while others held signs opposing a latest move to close down news channel CTi News.

Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen announced in August that the government would, from January 1, allow imports of US pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness but is banned in the European Union and China, as well as US beef more than 30 months old.

While welcomed in Washington, the decision has met with fierce opposition, both by the opposition Kuomintang party and individual citizens, citing public concern about food safety after several high-profile scandals in recent years.

Taiwan’s telecom and broadcasting service regulator on Wednesday denied an application from CTi News to renew its license, effectively shutting it down.

The decision has been viewed by the public and many insiders to be politically motivated.

Protesters demanded the authorities to withdraw the decisions and the island’s leader Tsai Ing-wen and Su Tseng-chang, chief of its executive body, to apologize and resign.