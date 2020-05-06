Advanced Search

May 6, 2020

Three steps of China’s manned space program

May 6, 2020

Yang Liwei carried out the first step — to send an astronaut into space and return safely — in the Shenzhou-5 mission in 2003.

The second step was developing advanced space flight techniques and technologies including extra-vehicular activity and orbital docking. This phase included the launch of Tiangong-1, a transitional platform to test the docking technology and the Tiangong-2 space lab.

The third step is to assemble and operate a permanent manned space station.

So far, a total of 16 major missions of China’s manned space program have been accomplished, with a success rate of 100 percent.

