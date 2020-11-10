Tianjin driver positive

Home » Nation

NORTH China’s Tianjin City reported one new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 yesterday, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The case is a 47-year-old truck driver who picked up and loaded frozen food at the Hailian Cold Storage in the city’s Binhai New Area at around 11am on November 5, where a male storage worker has been confirmed with the infection after handling imported frozen food one day earlier.

Tianjin disease control and prevention authorities got in touch with the truck driver on November 8 and then took him to a hospital for quarantine and nucleic acid testing.

Hangu Street and Zone A and B in the cold-chain logistics area at the Tianjin central fishing port, both in the Binhai New Area will be classified as medium-risk areas today.