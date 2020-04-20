The story appears on
Page A6
April 20, 2020
Tibet links business, job seekers online
Gao Zhan, a college graduate from the school of engineering at Tibet University, finally fulfilled his dream with an offer from the China Construction Sixth Engineering Division Corp Ltd in March through the Tibet employment platform.
“I’ve been longing for being engaged in construction engineering after graduation,” said Gao.
He said that he has been interested in architecture since childhood.
To better support employment of graduates and the resumption of work and production, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has built an online platform.
It effectively connects employers and college graduates who have been facing increasing employment pressure due to the novel coronavirus epidemic that hit the country several months ago.
The regional department of human resources and social security has so far organized two online recruitment fairs for college graduates.
That has seen 470 enterprises providing nearly 6,000 jobs.
More than 17,000 local cadres across the region have been providing pairing assistance to college graduates, mobilizing their thoughts and helping with policy publicity, job promotion and employment training, according to Li Yantong with the department.
Tibet has also introduced multiple incentive policies and measures to further safeguard the employment of college graduates, concerning subsidies, entrepreneurship and credit financing.
