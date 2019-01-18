Tibet on the right road to prosperity

Home » Nation

Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region aims to build and upgrade 4,500 kilometers of rural roads to link all its townships and villages by the end of the year.

The transport department said Tibet was committed to using improved infrastructure to boost the development of agriculture and animal husbandry and raise the income of local farmers and herdsmen.

The region invested 37.29 billion yuan (US$5.5 billion) in its rural road projects last year, including building and upgrading 13,000km of rural roads.

About 244,000 farmers and herdsmen engaged in road construction last year, which increased their income by 6.94 billion yuan. A total of 180,000 people shook off poverty in Tibet last year.