Tibet strikes a decisive blow in war on poverty

The Tibet Autonomous Region has basically eradicated absolute poverty, chairman of the regional government announced yesterday.

The feat was accomplished after Tibet lifted its last 150,000 people out of poverty and took 19 counties off the poverty list in 2019, said Qizhala in his government work report delivered at the third session of the 11th People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

“Absolute poverty has been basically eradicated (in Tibet),” said Qizhala. “We are poised to achieve the overall victory in the fight against poverty.”

Known as the “roof of the world,” Tibet is famous for its picturesque plateau landscapes and rich ethnic cultures. It is also one of the main battlegrounds in China’s nationwide campaign against poverty.

Tibet has lifted a total 628,000 people out of poverty and delisted 74 county-level regions from the poverty list, according to data from the regional government.

“It is of great significance in the development of the Tibetan people to basically eliminate absolute poverty, given the adverse natural conditions on the plateau and the region’s underdeveloped social conditions,” said Wang Zhuo, a public administration expert from Sichuan University.

Qizhala said Tibet’s gross domestic product was more than 160 billion yuan (US$23 billion) last year, up about 9 percent year on year.

Per capita disposable income for rural residents grew about 13 percent, while that for urban residents rose more than 10 percent.