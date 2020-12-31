Tighter anti-virus rules for New Year, Spring holidays

Home » Nation

CHINA will tighten its epidemic control measures for the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, while calling on people to avoid non-essential overseas travel.

The country is facing an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, with 104 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded in December, a 76.3 percent rise from November, Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson from the National Health Commission said yesterday.

Hu said that the pressure to prevent the spread of the virus has increased given the rising COVID-19 transmission rate overseas and the emergence of new variants of the virus in multiple countries.

The spokesperson also cautioned that the risk of the virus spreading will be greater during the holidays due to increased border crossings, domestic mobility and gatherings.

The State Council task force on combating the epidemic will inspect local work in January next year, Hu said, adding that those who fail to implement disease control measures and thus cause further spreading of the virus will be held accountable.

Liu Kezhi, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism urged people to arrange their trips rationally, scale back unnecessary outings and avoid non-essential overseas travel. Liu also advised tourists not to go to regions at moderate or high risk of COVID-19.

Travelers should pay attention to epidemic situations issued by local authorities and take precautions, such as wearing a mask and washing hands. Tourists are recommended to travel in a staggered manner to avoid gatherings, Liu said.

The country has recently reported several sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and cluster cases. The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported seven locally transmitted cases, five in Liaoning Province, and one each in Beijing and Heilongjiang, the health commission said.

The case in Beijing was a 4-year-old boy who lives in Chaoyang District. His father had been to a medium-risk area for COVID-19 in the district.

Beijing’s health authorities said yesterday that the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in the city’s Shunyi District originated from an imported asymptomatic case from Indonesia.

The source of infection is an Indonesian national who arrived in southeast China’s Fujian Province from Indonesia on November 26 and left Fujian for Beijing on December 10 after testing negative following a 14-day quarantine.

The 28-year-old man tested negative in Beijing on December 26, but the result turned positive two days later.

As of Tuesday, Shunyi District had 14 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case.