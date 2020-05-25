Time to create smart cities

Home » Nation

Improving the epidemic control and prevention capacity of cities is the primary concern of National People’s Congress deputy Hu Chengzhong, chairman of Zhejiang Province-based Delixi Group Co Ltd, one of the country’s leading electrical businesses.

He calls for accelerating the construction of smart cities. A smart city is an urban area that uses high technologies such as big data and the Internet of Things sensors to collect data to improve planning, construction, management and services. So far, more than 700 cities in China have started the construction of smart cities.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is a real test ... during which some precious experience and problems were both shown. We are now in an urgent period for the rapid development of smart cities.

“The issues exposed by epidemic prevention and control mainly involve lack of solutions, the self-contained systems of each sector, lack of connectivity or poor connectivity in of emergencies, which means an integrated and comprehensive smart Internet platform should be established,” said Hu.