Time to hit the road

A recent survey showed that close to half of respondents expect to travel before the end of June if the COVID-19 pandemic ended, China Youth Daily reported yesterday.

May is the most favorable travel month as 16 percent of those polled said they would choose the month for trips, the Beijing-based newspaper said, citing data from a newly released tourism report.

The report, jointly released by the China Tourism Academy and Trip.com, a leading Chinese online travel agency, was based on answers by 15,000 respondents, mostly aged 18 to 45, from close to 100 cities nationwide, the newspaper said.

More than 90 percent of respondents would choose domestic tours, and current booking statistics support that trend.

The report said 41 percent of the respondents would choose to travel by car, followed by high-speed trains.