Timely recognition for Tsinghua University

CHINA’S Tsinghua University has claimed the No. 1 spot in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019, becoming the first university on the Chinese mainland to top the rankings.

Tsinghua University replaces the National University of Singapore, which led the table since 2016 and drops one place to second.

Tsinghua scored well for its teaching environment, citation impact and international outlook.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology now tops the Special Administrative Region of China’s representatives after climbing two places to third. This is thanks to an improvement in its industry income and international outlook scores.

The University of Hong Kong remains in fourth place. Peking University drops two places to fifth, a consequence of relative declines in its research income and industry income.

The ranking of THE, a weekly magazine based in London, comprises more than 400 universities from 27 countries and regions.

“China is once again one of the main success stories, reflecting the country’s large and sustained investment in the sector over many years,” said Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer at THE.