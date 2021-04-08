Tire caused deaths

Home » Nation

A fatal traffic accident in east China’s Jiangsu Province on Sunday was triggered by a truck losing control while trying to avoid a tire that fell off a vehicle in front, found an initial investigation. The accident that killed 11 people and injured 19 happened around 1am on the Shenyang-Haikou expressway as the truck crossed the barrier along the middle of the road and hit a passenger bus. Drivers of the vehicles were not drunk.