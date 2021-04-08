Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

April 8, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Tire caused deaths

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 8, 2021 | Print Edition

A fatal traffic accident in east China’s Jiangsu Province on Sunday was triggered by a truck losing control while trying to avoid a tire that fell off a vehicle in front, found an initial investigation. The accident that killed 11 people and injured 19 happened around 1am on the Shenyang-Haikou expressway as the truck crossed the barrier along the middle of the road and hit a passenger bus. Drivers of the vehicles were not drunk.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿