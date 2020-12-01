Tomb find highlights ethnic mix

Home » Nation

Chinese archeologists have uncovered an ancient tomb dating back to the late Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) at the Xuyang Cemetery in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province.

It is thought to be the tomb of a noble or royal of the Luhun Rong people, an ethnic group that immigrated from the northwest and inhabited central China during the period.

Bronze bells and chimes, jade ornaments and thumb-rings were found in the well-preserved tomb which was surrounded by horse and chariot pits, said Wu Yeheng, who is in charge of the excavation.

The tomb is believed to have integrated the burial customs of the Rong people and the culture of China’s central plains located on the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River, given the bronze funerary objects as well as the heads and hooves of horses, oxen and sheep found in the chariot pits, according to Shi Jiazhen, head of the Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in Luoyang.

Liu Qingzhu, an archeologist with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the discovery further confirmed the story of the Luhun Rong.

It shows social life of the time and cultural integration and evolution — solid evidence of the inclusiveness of Chinese civilization.