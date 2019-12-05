Top legislator on Macau’s future

Home » Nation

China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday called for efforts to promote the successful practice of “one country, two systems” with Macau’s characteristics in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, made the remarks at a symposium marking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR.

The successful implementation of the Basic Law in Macau has proven that only by forging a broad sense of national identity across the society, can the Basic Law be fully and faithfully carried out; only by safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, can Macau maintain long-term prosperity and stability; and only by including the Macau in the country’s governance system and overall development, can Macau progress toward a new, bright future, Li said.

He stressed that upholding the “one country, two systems” principle and advancing the reunification of China is a basic policy in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Li raised four points for the comprehensive, faithful and effective implementation of the Basic Law in Macau:

Firstly, governance of the Macau should be strictly based on the Constitution and the Basic Law of the SAR.

Secondly, the central government’s overall jurisdiction over the Macau as well as the SAR’s high degree of autonomy should be both carried out in accordance with the law. The central government’s overall jurisdiction is the condition and foundation for authorizing the Macau to exercise a high degree of autonomy.

The two are interconnected and consistent with each other and can not be separated or counterposed under any circumstance.

Thirdly, the institutions for maintaining national security should continuously be improved to guard against external interference in Macau affairs and to thwart acts of secession, subversion, infiltration and sabotage.

Finally, unremitting efforts must be made to improve the publicity of the Constitution and the Basic Law to promote the spirit of the rule of law.

Li added upholding the “one country, two systems” principle, maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau, and pushing forward the peaceful reunification of the country signify a significant strength of China’s state institutions and governance system.

Macau’s economy has achieved continuous growth since its return to the motherland in 1999, said Li, adding that Macau’s GDP surged from 51.9 billion patacas (US$6.4 billion) in 1999 to 444.7 billion patacas in 2018 and GDP per capita grew from 120,000 patacas in 1999 to 670,000 patacas in 2018, ranking among the top in the world.

On relations between “one country” and “two systems,” Li said “one country” is the premise and basis of the “two systems,” and the “two systems” are subordinate to, derived from and united under “one country.”