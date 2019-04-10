Top official jailed for bribery, disrupting elections

Home » Nation

Liu Qiang, former vice governor of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 1.2 million yuan (US$178,818) for taking bribes and disrupting elections, the Third Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing ruled yesterday.

The money and property that Liu received, as well as any interest, will be sought and recovered.

The money and property used by him to disrupt elections would be confiscated and turned over to the state treasury

Liu accepted the judgment in court and said he would not appeal.

He was found to have taken advantage of his positions — Party chief and general manager of Fushun Petrochemical Company, a subsidiary of the PetroChina Co, mayor of Fushun and secretary of the Fushun Committee of the Communist Party of China, and vice governor of Liaoning Province — to help certain organizations and personnel with the running of enterprises, contracting for projects and job transfers between 2000 and 2017.

He had, directly or through personnel with whom he had specific relations, accepted money as well as property worth around 10.63 million yuan.

Between 2011 and January 2013, Liu, in order to get elected as vice governor of Liaoning Province, took advantage of his power and influence as secretary of the CPC Fushun Committee to disrupt the election through lobbying as well as paying bribes for votes, including giving others money or property and asking people for favors.