April 15, 2021

Top official urges bill on Yellow River

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu has called for accelerated legislation to advance ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on Yellow River legislation on Tuesday in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Li stressed that the national strategy for ecological conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin is important for national rejuvenation and sustainable development. He said ecological conservation and restoration should be highlighted in the new law to improve the fragile ecosystem of the Yellow River.

The legislation should emphasize implementing the plan to develop functional zones along the basin and delimit ecological red lines, he said.

It should provide legislative support to establish the strictest institution for the protection and utilization of water resources.

