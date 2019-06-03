Touchdown for home-grown football enthusiasts

Home » Nation

A GROUP of American football enthusiasts, complete with helmets and protective gear, were training on a field at Tianjin Medical University yesterday.

They are members of the Tianjin Black Sails American Football Club.

Kou Tianming, 30, is the founder of the club.

“American football is full of passion, power and speed,” Kou.

“Encouragement from teammates can help people find a sense of belonging and accomplishment.”

Dating back to its start in 2016, Kou has only one requirement for a prospective team member.

“If someone has got the courage to collide with me at his full power and wants to try it again no matter he was hit down or not, then he is the guy that our team is eager for,” Kou said.

Meanwhile, people have to be prepared for hard work in hot temperatures as well.

“In the hottest time of year, we could even squeeze out the sweat from our protective gear,” Kou said.

With half year of practice and preparation, on October 15, 2016, the club beat Tianjin’s other more famous American football club Pirates.

In many people’s eyes, American football is only for those who are strong and powerful. But Kou doesn’t think so.

“This inclusive game is suitable for people with different figures but their physical quality must be good,” Kou said.

Nakul, an Indian student at Tianjin Medical University, said he could not even finish the warming up at the beginning but now has become an indispensable player of the team.

“American football makes me a somebody from nobody,” he said.

His club once had over 60 amateur enthusiasts at the peak but now falls to over 40, ranging from 15 to 40 years old. “We are not merely friends but more likely a family.”

Kou said he’s delighted that more companies have their staff undertake professional training in football and that youngsters have more access to this game.

He hopes to manage and operate a club that will provide professional training and guidance for each member.

“I’m hoping to see more players pursue the pure happiness of football,” he said.