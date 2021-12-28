Advanced Search

December 28, 2021

Tough curbs on travel as more new cases reported

Source: Agencies | 00:25 UTC+8 December 28, 2021 | Print Edition

THE Chinese city of Xi’an remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic coronavirus cases on Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day.

Case numbers in Xi’an, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on travel within and leaving the city.

Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant in Xi’an, where there have been 635 confirmed coronavirus cases during the December 9-26 period.

The 150 local symptomatic cases on Sunday compared with 155 a day earlier, and accounted for most of the 162 new domestic infections in China. China reported a total of 158 domestically transmitted symptomatic cases for Sunday.

Nationwide, China has detected a handful of Omicron infections among international travelers and in South China.

The new case number for Sunday marks the highest nationwide count of local symptomatic infections since March 2020.

Xi’an authorities again urged residents yesterday to stay home except for having their sample collected in a new round of citywide testing.

Nation
