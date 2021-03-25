Tough new doping rule on athletes

Home » Nation

The Chinese government is expected to deal out harsher punishments on doping offenses by preventing cheaters from joining national teams.

The State General Administration of Sport is soliciting public opinions on the new version of the Anti-doping Management Regulation, which replaced China’s earliest anti-doping rules, Strictly Prohibiting Doping in Sport, in 2015.

The new regulation would prevent athletes banned for over a year for doping from joining national teams while in the former version, athletes could be allowed back into national squads four years after serving out their bans.

“Athletes banned under a year need to be reviewed prudently before they are selected by the national teams,” the regulation said.

An offense could also lead to the disqualification of his or her team from national-level tournaments, including the National Games.

The opinion solicitation will last until April 21 on the official website of the Ministry of Justice.