Tougher copyright

China’s revised Copyright Law came into effect today, increasing the ceiling for statutory damages from 500,000 yuan (US$78,515) to 5 million yuan.

For intentional infringement in serious circumstances, punitive damages shall be applied at a value at least equal to damages but no more than five times that amount , according to the revised law. It also changes the wording of “cinematographic works and works created in a way similar to cinematography” to “audiovisual works,” expanding the protection.