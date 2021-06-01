The story appears on
June 1, 2021
Related News
Tougher copyright
China’s revised Copyright Law came into effect today, increasing the ceiling for statutory damages from 500,000 yuan (US$78,515) to 5 million yuan.
For intentional infringement in serious circumstances, punitive damages shall be applied at a value at least equal to damages but no more than five times that amount , according to the revised law. It also changes the wording of “cinematographic works and works created in a way similar to cinematography” to “audiovisual works,” expanding the protection.
