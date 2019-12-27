Tourism, business hit as reckless rioters ruin the festive season in Hong Kong

Home » Nation

On Christmas Eve, violence returned to the streets of Hong Kong. Large groups of black-clad protesters thronged shopping malls and chanted anti-government slogans.

They seemed peaceful at first but things swiftly turned ugly.

In Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular shopping district, masked rioters wildly assaulted police officers and passers-by, trashed shops and restaurants, and threw petrol bombs into a police station. An outlet of HSBC also fell victim as rioters smashed windows of the bank, spray-painted walls and set fire.

Afraid of being involved in violent incidents, Michael Chan and his family called off their plans to celebrate the festival outside. However, as their little son suddenly had a high fever, they rushed to the hospital at midnight.

Chan will never forget what he saw in the hospital.

“At least five injured people were sent to hospital during the small hours when we waited to see the doctor,” Chan said. “It is Christmas Eve for god’s sake. I just can’t believe it.”

The Hospital Authority said in total 25 injured were sent to hospital by 7:30pm on Tuesday, with one man in a serious condition.

It was not the first time for a much-awaited festival to be ruined, after violent protests broke out in June and quickly worsened to pure destructive activities. Rioters have never missed a single holiday, from the Golden Week and Halloween to every simple weekend.

New Year also seems unlikely to be spared as rioters have incited disruptive activities online. Given rising safety risks, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has canceled a well-known traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbor for the first time in its 10-year history.

“Hong Kong used to be one of the safest places in the world and Hong Kong people should not live in fear,” Chan said.

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said yesterday that residents and tourists were disappointed that their Christmas Eve celebrations had been ruined by a group of reckless and selfish rioters.

“Such illegal acts have not only dampened the festive mood but also adversely affected local businesses,” Lam said, stressing that the government will try its utmost best to uphold law and order.

People can’t work

Rioters rampaging in the streets threatened the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of workers who had struggled for months amid social unrest and would count on incomes in the peak season from Christmas to the Spring Festival to support the family.

On Christmas Eve, Leung, having been jobless for two months, had nothing to do but watch TV at home.

However, on the same day a year ago, the seasoned chef was busy in preparing dishes for diners packing in his restaurant in Mong Kok and worked till 3am. On that day, revenue of the restaurants more than doubled.

After the restaurant shut down due to plunging revenue several months ago, he tried to find another job but failed. The man, who used to earn 30,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$3,850) a month, borrowed money from his friends to support the family of six. “I don’t know how long I can still keep my head above water,” he said.

As rioters scared off tourists and dampened the sentiment of local consumers, a wide range of industries from catering to accommodation were at the edge of collapse.

The HKSAR Immigration Department forecasts 10.65 million visitors during Christmas and New Year, down by 2.8 million from a year ago.

“Christmas is supposed to be the high season but this year is different,” said an assistant director of sales surnamed Kwok at a hotel in Causeway Bay.