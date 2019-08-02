The story appears on
Page A3
August 2, 2019
Tourism scheme wrecked by DPP
TAIWAN’S Democratic Progressive Party authorities have undermined the foundation of a mainland tourism scheme’s trial run, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said yesterday.
Under the scheme, residents from 47 mainland cities used to be able to visit Taiwan as individual tourists. The scheme was suspended from yesterday, according to a notice published on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The trial run of the scheme was launched in 2011, serving as a positive measure to expand mutual visits and exchanges across the Taiwan Strait in the context of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said.
For years, tourists from the mainland have promoted the development of tourism and relevant industries in Taiwan, he said.
However, the DPP authorities kept advocating “Taiwan independence,” producing hostility toward the mainland and provoking confrontation between the two sides of the Strait, Ma said.
The people on both sides of the Strait hope that relations can get back on the right track of peaceful growth at an early date.
