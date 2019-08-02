The story appears on
Page A6
August 2, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tourist sites punished
Seven tourist attractions with 5A-level ratings, the highest rating in China, have been punished for substandard tourism quality or other problems.
The Ministry of Culture and Tourism conducted a review and inspection of select 5A-level scenic areas to check their resource conservation, tourist facilities and sanitation and safety management, among other services, the ministry said on Wednesday. According to the inspection results, a tourist site featuring an ancient and traditional folk house in Jinzhong, north China’s Shanxi Province, was removed from the 5A-level list. The ministry also named and shamed the other six 5A-level tourism spots, and urged them to rectify their problems within three months. China has a tourism-rating classification system that rates a tourist attraction from A to 5A based on its overall tourism quality.
