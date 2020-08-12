Tours to Macau resumes

Home » Nation

THE exit and entry departments of China’s public security organs will gradually resume the handling of Chinese mainland residents’ tourist endorsements for individual or group tours to Macau, the National Immigration Administration said.

According to a notice released by the NIA yesterday, residents of Zhuhai in south China’s Guangdong Province will be able to have their tourist endorsements handled from today.

The resumption is expected to be expanded across Guangdong Province from August 26, and across the country from September 23, if the COVID-19 prevention and control situation stays stable in both the Chinese mainland and Macau.

However, applications for papers or endorsements for tours to Macau by residents in medium- or high-risk zones for COVID-19, or residents who traveled to such zones within 14 days before applying, will not be accepted, the notice said. It asked applicants to hand in their applications via online bookings to service windows for exits and entries at public security organs, and plan their tours reasonably.

On Monday, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture said travelers with a COVID-19 negative test report within seven days will be allowed to enter the Chinese mainland from Macau without a 14-day quarantine.

Ao Ieong U said that the Macau government was informed by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council about the new entry policy.