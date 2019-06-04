Trafficking ring busted

Home » Nation

Police from Yunnan and Guizhou have destroyed a major drug-trafficking ring, catching 17 suspects and seizing 43.7kg of drugs. Police in Longling County were tipped off in early January that a gang led by a man surnamed Pu had been trafficking drugs to Guangxi via Yunnan. An investigation showed that the gang had been buying drugs abroad, then transported them to the city of Baise in Guangxi and traded them with a local drug gang led by a man surnamed Wei.