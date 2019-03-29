The story appears on
Page A6
March 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Transport efficiency measures coming
China will unveil measures to improve transport efficiency and lower logistics costs, a spokesperson for the transport ministry said yesterday.
Vowing to see a notable increase in transport efficiency in the next three years, the country will accelerate the construction of a comprehensive transport network, according to spokesperson Wu Chungeng.
Efforts will also be made to expand the electronic toll collection system and promote multimodal transport, Wu said.
Meanwhile, the logistics costs are expected to be reduced by 120.9 billion yuan (US$17.97 billion) in 2019, and a logistics service system in line with the country’s high-quality growth will be established over the next three years.
To fulfil such targets, the ministry will optimize transport structure, upgrade rail, road and waterway transport systems and expand the network of logistics hubs, Wu said.
Wu also stressed that the ministry would advance technological innovation in efforts to cut logistics costs, develop the Internet Plus logistics model and consolidate information sharing platforms for transport and logistics.
China has made huge progress in reducing logistics costs, seeing cost cuts of 98.1 billion yuan last year, up from 55.8 billion yuan in 2016.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.