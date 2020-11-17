Transport rules for imported foods

Home » Nation

CHINA’S ministry of transport has released a guideline to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 through imported cold-chain foods in road and water transportation.

It urged all companies, docks, and freight terminals involved in cold-chain logistics to protect their front-line employees, stressing protective equipment distribution, temperature checks, and regular nucleic acid testing.

Stricter disinfection measures will be applied for transportation, with transportation equipment for imported cold-chain foods, including vehicles, vessels, and containers to be disinfected regularly, according to the guideline.

The guideline also called for an information registration system to track and trace people, cargos, and vehicles more effectively.

More efforts should go into emergency handling, the guideline said, adding that immediate actions must follow to cut off the routes of transmission if any imported food or packaging test positive for coronavirus.

Risks of COVID-19 contamination through imported cold-chain foods are mounting in China.

A packaging sample of imported frozen pork tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The sample was found on Sunday in 25 tons of frozen pork imported from France via Shanghai’s Yangshan Port and then delivered to Xiamen on October 14, said the city’s disease control and prevention center.

The pork has remained in cold storage since then and none has entered the market, officials said, adding they had sealed the goods, disinfected the facility and surrounding areas and quarantined the staff of the cold storage.

Nucleic acid test results of the storage workers and environmental samples were all negative.

To minimize importation risks, related government departments of the country have rolled out measures to strengthen epidemic prevention and control.

The State Council has unveiled a plan to realize full-chain, closed-loop, traceable management of imported cold-chain foods. They vowed to conduct complete disinfection of those products, novel coronavirus tests at the ports, and ensure all imported cold-chain foods entering the market are traceable.

Chinese customs have suspended the import of products of 99 cold-chain food manufacturers from 20 countries that reported cluster COVID-19 infections among employees, the General Administration of Customs said.