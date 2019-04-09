Advanced Search

April 9, 2019

Trapped by avalanches

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 9, 2019 | Print Edition

Ten people were trapped after avalanches hit a mountainous area yesterday in Changji in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The snowslide struck grassland in the Ashili Township in Changji, a city near Urumqi, said Urumqi’s fire brigade. One person was injured and one was in a weak condition among the 10 people who were trapped in the avalanches. Rescue helicopters have been requested by authorities.

