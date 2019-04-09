The story appears on
Page A6
April 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trapped by avalanches
Ten people were trapped after avalanches hit a mountainous area yesterday in Changji in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The snowslide struck grassland in the Ashili Township in Changji, a city near Urumqi, said Urumqi’s fire brigade. One person was injured and one was in a weak condition among the 10 people who were trapped in the avalanches. Rescue helicopters have been requested by authorities.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.