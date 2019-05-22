Travelers support wildlife-friendly tours

Home » Nation

NEARLY all Chinese who had gone on an overseas wildlife tour said they would not want to have had a negative impact on animals.

A survey found that more than 90 percent of Chinese travelers said they would take into account whether their activities negatively affected animals before making future tour decisions.

“Wildlife-friendly travel plays a crucial role in the healthy growth of wildlife tourism,” said Zhao Zhonghua, chief representative of the World Animal Protection China office.

“The research shows the responsibility that Chinese travelers worldwide would like to take, which is very encouraging.”

The research was based on 2,206 questionnaires and jointly conducted by marketing company CVSC-TNS Research and World Animal Protection.

Hundreds of thousands of wild animals across the world are taken away from natural habitats, forced into captivity and subjected to abuse, both mentally and physically, in the name of entertainment and profit.

In 2015, World Animal Protection developed an initiative, calling for animal-friendly tours and for tour operators worldwide to keep animals in the wild.

It gained support from many travel agencies.

By the end of last year, more than 200 companies have removed wildlife-related entertainment services, such as elephant rides.

Although some travelers are still not fully aware of the concept of animal-friendly travel, the research reveals that 90 percent of them think the concept should be widely promoted.