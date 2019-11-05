Trilateral meeting this year

Home » Nation

PREMIER Li Keqiang said yesterday that China this year will hold the eighth China-Japan-Republic of Korea leaders’ meeting, an occasion for the three East Asian countries to join hands in forging closer trilateral ties.

“We look forward to taking this opportunity to promote trilateral cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability, and prosperity,” noted Li.

He made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Thailand.

First proposed by South Korea in 2004 as a meeting outside the framework of the ASEAN Plus Three, the China-Japan-ROK Summit is meant to function as a coordinator between the ASEAN and the three East Asian nations to promote economic integration and multilateral trade in Asia.