July 29, 2020

Troops pull back, border situation calm

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 29, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINESE and Indian troops have “completed disengagement” on most parts of the border between their two countries, China’s foreign ministry said yesterday, after violent clashes broke out earlier this year.

Tensions soared between the world’s two most populous nations in June after a deadly fighting erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the Himalayan border.

“The situation on the ground continues to cool down and de-escalate,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. “The front-line border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places,” he said.

Wang said the two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date.

Meanwhile, anti-China sentiment has soared in India since the fight, which sparked street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned in the nation of 1.3 billion people.

The Indian government has now banned dozens of Chinese apps including the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok over “national security and privacy concerns.”

