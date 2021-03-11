Turn ideas into actions, says advisor

Home » Nation

CHINA’S top political advisor Wang Yang yesterday called for propositions from the Communist Party of China to be turned into consensus and actions of different social sectors through the system of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, made the remarks at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

He called on the CPPCC to give full play to democratic consultation and focus on building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the key tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, and the concerns of the people.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fourth session of 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

The CPPCC advisors discussed documents including the government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, which shows the advantages of the CPPCC as a specialized consultative body.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the CPC, the beginning of the 14th FYP, as well as the starting point on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist China, he noted. He urged the CPPCC to contribute to making a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.