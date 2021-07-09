Two more stranded whales die in Zhejiang

Home » Nation

Two of the 12 whales that were found stranded in coastal waters off eastern China’s Zhejiang Province died when released back into the ocean on Wednesday night, Zhejiang Daily reported.

That brings the death toll of the stranded melon-headed whales to five, including three that were suffering from dehydration when first found. Six of the pod have been successfully returned to the ocean and one is still being nursed in a nearby seafood facility.

“To our regret, two of the rescued melon-headed whales lost vital organ signs while being sent back to the ocean,” said Zhu Yupeng, leader of Linhai’s department of oceans and fishery.

The bodies of the stranded whales were paralyzed and stiff due to the amount of time they had been immobile, and they could not swim, said Mou Kai, who led a team of eight from Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park to rescue the whales.

They received infusions and medical examinations and two died during treatment.

The remaining whale is still in serious condition, according to Mou.

They were probably stranded because the navigation of the leading whale went wrong, as well as viral infections and sudden changes of familiar environments, leading to a change of their movement route, said Mou.

Experts will study the cause of their deaths later, the media report said.

The pod of whales was discovered several hundred meters offshore the city of Linhai Tuesday morning.

Fishermen first discovered the whales on the tidal flats around 8am on Tuesday. About 150 people have taken part in the rescue efforts, according to Xinhua news agency.