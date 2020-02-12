Two senior Hubei health officials dismissed

Home » Nation

TWO senior Hubei provincial health commission officials, Zhang Jin and Liu Yingzi, have been removed from their posts.

Zhang was Party secretary of the health commission of the central province while Liu served as the provincial health commission’s director.

The two posts will be taken over by Wang Hesheng, a newly-appointed Standing Committee member of the Communist Party of China’s Hubei Provincial Committee, who’s also the deputy head of the National Health Commission.

Hubei, a province of over 59 million people, is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which started in its capital Wuhan.